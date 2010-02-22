Watch: Miley Cyrus emotes during ‘When I Look At You’ video, romps with boyfriend

Miley Cyrus and her movie/real life boyfriend Liam Hemsworth slow dance and cavort at the beach throughout the clip for “When I Look At You,” from the pair”s movie, “The Last Song.” That”s when she”s not hanging out at the piano, because, you know, she”s a serious musician.

Can”t you tell by the piano that just happened to wash ashore for her to play and then mysteriously follows her to a well-manicured lawn and under some willow trees? She can do way more than slide down a pole like she does in “Party in the USA.” (To be fair, she plays a musician in the movie).

“When I Look At You” is a lovely song destined to take up residence at the top of the AC charts. It wasn”t written by Diane Warren, but it follows the same blueprint: big, swelling choruses that telegraph there are big emotions dead ahead. Indeed, it was written by a similarly talented popmeister: Matchbox Twenty”s Rob Thomas. The tune originally appeared on Cyrus”s “The Time of Our Lives” EP.

The integration of the movie footage with the music video footage here works exceptionally well: of course, you don”t usually have the same artist performing the song also appearing in the movie. The film, adapted from a Nicholas Sparks novel, is clearly a weeper. You can tell by the length and depth of the hugs in the clip. Plus, we know Miley is emotionally upset because she runs her fingers through her hair as she looks down.

The movie opens March 31.