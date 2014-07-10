Watch Mindy Kaling Suffer In Silence Through Her Own Emmy Snub

It's come to my attention recently that “The Mindy Project” actually has a pretty sizable cult fanbase – though I guess what show doesn't nowadays? – so I have no doubt that Mindy Kaling aficionados are crying foul over her Emmy snub this morning for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Of course, they had it easy compared to Kaling herself, who had to suffer the indignity – the indignity! – of not hearing her name called while announcing the nominees with co-presenter Carson Daly on live television. So how did she handle it? With as much class and bitter silence as you'd expect – though a sudden angry outburst (strained whimper even?) would've admittedly made for better television.

