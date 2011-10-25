Watch: Monica brings death and tears into ‘Until It’s Gone’

10.25.11 6 years ago

Geez, Monica, you had to go there.

It seems that the veteran R&B singer went all the way with her “just you wait until I leave you” theme in “Until It’s Gone,” the Diane Martel-helmed music video to her latest song from forthcoming “New Life.” It’s as though she hooked up with the same melodrama machine that pumped out Lil Wayne’s soap-operatic “How to Love,” complete with cheating men and hospital scenes of mourning.

There’s at least this grand PSA: don’t forget to buckle your seatbelt.

“New Life” is due on Dec. 15, in time for Christmas, and is preceded by “Anything (To Find You)” featuring Rick Ross.

Monica’s last album “Still Standing” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last year.

