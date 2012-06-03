Watch: MTV premieres brand new ‘Dark Knight Rises’ footage during Movie Awards

I’m not watching the MTV Movie Awards right now, but thankfully, I’ve long since realized that Twitter could also be called The Amazing Television Transcription Device, since anything that airs on TV is also live-tweeted moment by moment, line by line.
In this case, MTV made sure they had a big new “Dark Knight Rises” clip going up as part of tonight’s presentation, and as soon as it showed up, my Twitter feed lit up with mentions of it. Makes it very easy to go take a quick look without having to interrupt my screening of “You Only Live Twice” for more than a few minutes. That makes me very happy, indeed.
The best thing MTV does during these shows is put together an exclusive package that often gives us one of our best looks at a film. In this case, the footage they showed manages to make Bane seem even creepier than any of the trailer so far, and it also does a nice job of suggesting that Anne Hathaway and Joseph-Gordon Levitt both have significant roles in the film. If Collider is right and this thing clocks in at 2:45 in theaters, there’s going to be room for Nolan to really tie up everything for the characters he’s introduced so far like Commissioner Gordon and Lucius Fox, and also tell this new story.
Honestly, I don’t think Nolan’s competing with any film this summer. Instead, he’s competing with his own work on the first two films, and the expectations that he’s created for this final film. I’m glad he’s been able to do this series in his way, on his terms. Like them or hate them, these Batman movies have been filtered through his very specific sensibilities, and at this point, if you’re going to tell stories with a character that has been as thoroughly explored as this one, the only reason to do it is if you’re going to let someone do something interesting and let them do it in their own voice.
Here’s the clip they posted:
https://dailymotion.com/video/xras91_batman_shortfilms
Okay, that’s awesome. I love that we’re going to see a superhero film as joyous and rowdy as “The Avengers” in the same summer that we’ll see Chris Nolan bring his serious-as-a-heart attack series to a close, and if both films work, I think that sends a very clear message that there is no one right way to do these movies.
“The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012. And I can’t wait.
Let the Games Begin!! haha luv it
Underwhelmed. I’m not jaded, but after The Master teaser what else is there?
I use to love everything too. Then I grew up and, things that I loved as a kid turned out to be crap. The movies I’m suppose to appreciate due to critical acclaim, award season recognition, or word of mouth from the public — haven’t done much for me lately. I prefer the titles that work in the little bubble I’m in, rather than explain and defend my choices.
I look forward TDKR because it’s a Batman movie and, not out of any obligation to the church of Nolan and, his Batman movies.
What makes you think anybody else on this website or in the world has obligations to church Nolan and his Batman movies? I think Nolan is great filmmaker, in my opinion, he has yet to make a film that is merely mediocre. Plus, he has risen the bar with every single outing to his version of Gotham City. That’s why I want to see it, I know lots of people who feel the exact same way.
I am sure The Master is going to kick all sorts of ass as well, but why can’t we eagerly await both?
There’s two types of people in the world:People that like movies, and people who like the movies they like.
@Shawn:
Agreed.
As I said below, comparing “The Avengers” to Nolan’s “Batman” movies is a little pointless, seeing as how they are two different types. I didn’t hate “The Avengers,” but virtually nothing surprised me about it. It was really just a very well done comic book movie, whereas Nolan’s films are…something more.
condescending dolt has got to be one of the best insults I have heard in a long while, thank you Drew McWeeny!
“And then I grew up” generally means “And then I got old and boring and lost my imagination and sense of wonder.”
I tuned in right when Bale, Oldman, and Gordon-Levitt took the stage, and besides the awesome new trailer of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, there was a montage of clips from the first two Nolan Bat-films, and when it ended Bale got choked up and fought back tears as he said, “That was great seeing Heath in those clips…”. It was very touching to see that Heath meant so much to him. It brought tears to MY eyes.
Anyway, I can’t wait. July 20th can’t come soon enough.
“Content Rejected. This video has been removed due to a breach of the Terms of Use.”
Well, that sucks.
Yeah, really.
Given that this was probably the best combination of footage yet, you’d think they’d want to spread this around as much as possible. I didn’t think it was possible for me to want to see this movie more, but after watching that footage, I realized how wrong I was. The only thing that I can think of is that they are holding it for a few days and will release it on television and online soon. If not, what gives?
Seriously, I hope this movie beats “The Avengers.” Apples and oranges, sure, but Nolan looks to have turned out an absolutely epic movie. It might be logistically impossible, seeing as how it is almost three hours long and more mature than similar movies, but if any movie can do it soon, it’s this one.
To answer the question in your caption: NO!
Anyone know of a better place to view this clip? MTV is blocked here…and this embed has been disabled
The Sun from Britain had it: [www.thesun.co.uk]