Watch: Muppets invade the ‘Lost’ Writers’ Room

We love Muppets.

We love “Lost.”

So it isn’t surprising that we’re starting our day being amused by the sparks that fly when Rizzo the rat and some giant bear who wasn’t part of our childhood Muppet experience have a run-in with “Lost” masterminds Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse.

The video, titled “Slapdown,” isn’t necessarily *quite* as funny as we might have hoped, but it does include a surprising and out-of-left-field “Arrested Development” reference.

Check it out: