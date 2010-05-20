Watch: Muse’s ‘Neutron Star Collision’ video from ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’

We”re not sure we like Bella”s longer hair. That”s our total emotional reaction to the video for Muse”s “Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever),” the first track from the “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack.
Our second thought: Give us a roll of quarters and some duct tape and we could make a better video than this. Did the studio spend the entire budget on Robert Pattinson”s make-up and fake contact lenses for Dakota Fanning? Oooooh, Muse in concert in shadows and cool colors. Like we haven”t seen that before. The entire video is comprised of shots of the band in concert and stills from the movie. And, oh yeah, stills of the band playing in front of stills from the movie. It”s more a flip book than a video.
And let”s talk about the song: Our colleague Katie Hasty already gave her opinion here. In my mind, it”s a bad cross between “I Don”t Want to Miss a Thing” from “Armageddon” and some second-rate James Bond theme. Matthew Bellamy has an incredible voice, but this tune sounds more like a “Phantom of the Opera” reject. We can”t wait for “Glee” to take on this one.
Yes, for the diehards, there is the money shot of Bella and Edward kissing at the end, but, frankly, I”m not even a “Twilight” fan and I feel cheated.
All bark and absolutely no bite.
What do you think?
This is growing on me.
How can that be?
I dunno. I like the chorus. I also liked the Meatloaf/Celine Dion song in the 90s. Sue me.
The song was not written specifically for the movie. It was written by the lead singer after he broke up with a girlfriend. So to compare it to a song that was written specifically for a movie is just wrong. It’s actually good.
Mac,
Gotta disagree with you. A song has to work on its own merits, whether it’s written for a film or not. I know Bellamy wrote this song about a break-up. Still doesn’t work for me. Whereas, for example, keeping the Bond reference i site earlier, “Live and Let Die” works as a song on its own, even though it was written for a movie. But I’m happy you like it. That’s great.I’d much rather you enjoy it than agree with me!
Very Nice! Not at all disappointing. Just leaves me wanting more, music and movie.
I love it and will be happy to hear it played over and over again. Can’t wait to see Eclipse. Already have my reserved seats for opening day. I think Muse did a great job!
I love this video and song!
I think the video is awesome. The words are so beautiful! That’s all that needs to be said! You don’t want anything taking away from the powerful words about love. I love it!!