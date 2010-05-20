Watch: Muse’s ‘Neutron Star Collision’ video from ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’

We”re not sure we like Bella”s longer hair. That”s our total emotional reaction to the video for Muse”s “Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever),” the first track from the “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack.

Our second thought: Give us a roll of quarters and some duct tape and we could make a better video than this. Did the studio spend the entire budget on Robert Pattinson”s make-up and fake contact lenses for Dakota Fanning? Oooooh, Muse in concert in shadows and cool colors. Like we haven”t seen that before. The entire video is comprised of shots of the band in concert and stills from the movie. And, oh yeah, stills of the band playing in front of stills from the movie. It”s more a flip book than a video.

And let”s talk about the song: Our colleague Katie Hasty already gave her opinion here. In my mind, it”s a bad cross between “I Don”t Want to Miss a Thing” from “Armageddon” and some second-rate James Bond theme. Matthew Bellamy has an incredible voice, but this tune sounds more like a “Phantom of the Opera” reject. We can”t wait for “Glee” to take on this one.

Yes, for the diehards, there is the money shot of Bella and Edward kissing at the end, but, frankly, I”m not even a “Twilight” fan and I feel cheated.

All bark and absolutely no bite.

What do you think?