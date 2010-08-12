Watch: Music video to Eddie Vedder’s ‘Better Days’ from ‘Eat Pray Love’

#Eddie Vedder #Pearl Jam
The soundtrack to “Eat Pray Love” already dropped last month, but now there’s an official music music video to Eddie Vedder’s exclusive contribution “Better Days.”

There are no shots of the Pearl Jam frontman — just clips from the movie — but the quick shots of scenes are pretty well assembled against the music, and totally out of order (so, no spoilers).

The soundtrack also features another one of Vedders’ contributions, “The Long Road” featuring Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, plus tracks from Marvin Gaye, Joao Gilberto, Josh Rouse, Sly and the Family Stone and the comp’s sole female contributor, Bebel Gilberto.

“Eat Pray Love,” starring Julia Roberts, hits theaters tomorrow (Aug. 13) in the U.S. Check out HitFix’s Drew McWeeny’s review of the flick here.

What do you think? Does the music video make you want to see the movie more?

