Watch: My Chemical Romance’s video for ‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)’

It”s been a hot minute since we”ve seen seen or heard from My Chemical Romance, but they make a memorable return with the video for “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” from their forthcoming album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.”

The video takes place in an imaginary place called Battery City. Think “Blade Runner” crossed with “Mad Max” and The Power Rangers with a little of Gerard Way thrown in. It”s a fairly nihilistic look at our future with a cryptic “Good Luck” message at the end. It”s also tailor-made for a sequel. Watch and you”ll see what we”re talking about. Just remember, “The future is bulletproof/ the aftermath is secondary.”

As Katie Hasty wrote in her review of the song, there’s something nonsensical about the tune. It reminded her of a brash Green Day. We’d throw in a healthy dose of Pink on steroids with lots of indecipherable non-sequiteurs like “Let me tell you about the sad man/shut up and let me see your jazz hands”

What do you think?