Watch: Mythology-heavy new 3D-exclusive ‘Green Lantern’ trailer

Considering how negative much of the early buzz was towards the campaign Warner Bros. put together for “Green Lantern,” they’re finishing things up strong, and it seems like they’ve won over many of the most vocal early critics.
I’m a big fan of the full-length theatrical trailer for the film that was released recently, and what it did so well was start to explain the mythology of the Green Lantern universe, and now, with this new trailer that will be playing exclusively in 3D this weekend in front of “Pirates Of The Caribbean,” they have stepped it up even more. This is actually sort of jaw-dropping for me, the sort of thing I never would have imagined seeing a studio cut. This is pure 100% from the tap DC, mainlined at a scale of $100s of millions of dollars of studio state-of-the-art, and there’s nothing halfway about it. This is the DC nerd dream, as big a bet as the studio’s ever made on this material, and based on this, they’re going all-in.
The idea of cutting a special trailer that only plays in 3D is a new one, and this weekend there’s both this and “Transformers” out there. It’s a good idea, and especially if you’re willing to push it. This trailer is all about motion, and if the movie is as fluid as this, it’ll be a very different Martin Campbell that we’re seeing. I’m still having a hard time wrapping my head around each of the different elements in play here — the writing team behind it, including the contributions of Geoff Johns as DC’s Man With The Plan, Campbell with his franchise-starter reputation thanks to Bond, Ryan Reynolds, Greg Berlanti, Donald De Line — it’s such a hard to define collision of personalities and perspectives that maybe that’s what it took to finally arrive at whatever it is we’re seeing in these trailers.
I’m a believer. My boys are out of their minds to see it. More importantly, when I show these trailers to the women in my house, like my comics-hating wife and her sister, they are intrigued and both tell me that they were drawn in by the story. This is all-new to them, and they’re on the hook. All the movie has to do now is be good, and they’re fans. They’re in. They want to see how this all makes sense.
Well-played on this one, Warner.
“Green Lantern” opens in 3D and IMAX and everywhere on June 17, 2011.
Looks awesome. Can’t wait for this. I just hope that this summer isn’t too crowded for this DC fanboy’s dream franchise to fall through the cracks.
honestly, the only thing that isn’t working for me are the FX. They need WETA. At the moment it looks like a cheesy videogame. Of course, i said the same thing about Avatar…and they (weta) proved me wrong (in the end)
Just a side note….my wife loves some of the comic book movies (like Batman and Iron Man)….and thinks this looks childish and silly. We’ll see if she turns around.
Drew,
This film, I can already tell, is going to be the TRUEST comic book film made since the Donner Superman, which was 100% perfect, pre-Crisis Superman. And I am ASTOUNDED!
I cannot believe WB has allowed what appears to be a totally unfiltered Green Lantern film onto screens. I mean, think of all of the comic book films that have been derailed by terrible, buttinsky producers and suits (coughTomRothmancough) who only care about toy revenue and a release date, who don’t care about character or story or the mythos that makes it all special in the first place.
I mean, with this film, and X-Men First Class, it appears as if we’re getting TRUE comic book films, that are unafraid of their roots. Look at the uniforms in XMFirstClass. Aren’t they MILES better than the lame Singer fetishistic black leather costumes from the first three flicks? They’re TRUE to the books! Yellow & Blue!
And people complain about how the GL uniforms “look,” well, in this newest trailer, they look OUTSTANDING, especially given that in the comics, they’re not wearing clothes, but energy constructs of their rings.
Thor was pretty good and Cap will probably be pretty good, too, but much like the Raimi Spider-Man films, they’re not as TRUE to their source material as X-Men First Class and Green Lantern appear to be, and as Superman was (to pre-Crisis continuity).
What’s most depressing to me, well, that’s the wrong word, what pisses me off the most, is that while GL and FirstClass seem to be the most true comic book films to come out yet, they’re the ones fanboys and talkbackers are crapping on the most. All those fools have wanted are comic book films that take the material as serious as they do, and as soon as they see that those films are actually coming, that crap all over it.
Fools like that deserve all the Tim Story Fantastic Four and Emo Pop Music Daredevil films that FOX and Tom Rothman can shit out.
Matt,
Yeah, X-Men first class got the color scheme right, wohoo! Too bad they’re taking a dump on all of the continuity of the comics AND the movies this other movie is supposed to exist in to get the color palette on the right track.
Other than the hokey love story/hard rock soundtrack of Daredevil, I thought it was a pretty faithful interpretation, especially if you watch the Directors Cut. Nothing outside of the Marvel studios to me is a faithful interpretation, and even those I feel like are a little more miss than hit (when I closed my eyes and thought of a thor movie, that wasn’t what I imagined). Still though, super psyched for GL, but never having been a faithful reader of that character, I can imagine purists who might see it as not their cup of tea.
Evolution1085,
FirstClass isn’t crapping on the film continuity OR the comic continuity, in fact, it’s doing everything it can to reconcile them. The only problem anyone could have with the film continuity-wise is the presence of Havoc.
Otherwise, setting it in the 60’s, showing Magneto & Charles working together?
It LOOKS like the X-Men Comics of that era looked like. In that way, it is truer to the source material than anything Marvel has made.
And the less said about Emo Music Daredevil the better. Suits (TomRothman) ruined that film even more than they (he) ruined X3 or the Fantastic Four flicks.
Excuse me, but I am sure that the original X-Men consisted of Prof. X, Cyclops, Beast, Jean Grey, Iceman and Archangel. Um, only Beast seems to be in this movie. What are all these oter people going in it? Mystique? Havok? Not sure. Magneto working with Prof X is true, but c’mon now.
I do agree GL looks like it may be true to the book but something is bound to be altered.
I think that’s a bit unfair to most fans, Matt. I remember a good amount of criticism over the casting of Chris Evans as Cap, and plenty of doubt over whether or not a Thor movie could even fit in with the world set up in the Iron Man movies. That aside, Thor and Captain America are going to be the superhero films that people ease up on first because people know what their getting out of Marvel Studios right now, and they like it.
X-Men is coming from the same studio that royally screwed up X-Men in the first place. It’s understandable for fans to be skeptical with that one, isn’t it?
As far as Green Lantern is concerned, you must admit that the early promotion was terrible. Comic Con was not a good start for them and the teaser emphasised humor over action, falling flat for most fans.
Comic book fans have a personal connection with these characters and most comic book movies provide disappointing results. Some are trolls, yes, but most are just passionate and want to see the stories and characters done “right”.
I’d also like to say that they are completely nuts not to release this trailer wide. It breaks the story down perfectly for all ages. I would do whatever I could to get this on every print of Pirates and Kung-Fu Panda. This trailer SELLS the movie in a way that neither of the previous trailers did.
You’re right, Matt. What we comic book fans have been dying for is for a character out of Warren Ellis’ wretched “New X-Men” to be retconned into the first class, for Havok to precede his brother in the X-Men, and for Marvel Girl, Iceman, and (the real) Angel to be completely absent. That, and uniform color. I could give a rat’s ass how Green Lantern does, because it’s a silly book with a silly fandom. I’m sure this movie will, by extension, be silly. Bluescreened, ham-fisted dialogue ridden, love story centric silliness. Enjoy.
SEE!!!
Exactly as I said. Can’t be happy that the studio is FINALLY putting out an X-Men film that truly captures the ESSENCE of what the X-Men comics were all about. Is it the film’s fault that the first three films wasted original characters in a different setting? No, it’s not.
What matters more? Having all the characters you want, but to see them not used to their potential in a film that ignores many if not all of the feeling and essence and tropes of the comic you love so much? Or, having all of the feeling and essence and tropes restored to the film, but having to change the cast of characters a bit to do so?
And for the last frakking time… HOW ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO DO A REAL GREEN LANTERN STORY WITHOUT CGI???
Fanboys and Talkbackers are so full of crap, because all they want to do is complain. That’s all they want to do. Complaining about films they haven’t seen keeps their “cred,” because, you know, everything is “lame.”
The thought of possibly enjoying something is like being stuck with a white-hot poker.
Tone’s never been a problem for the X-men movies, essentially because they made the same movie 3 times… fans are fans because they’re invested in the relationships of the characters and their arcs, not because the fight scenes look badass. Cyclops is basically a tactical genius, but they made him a whiny bitch to pump up Jackman’s Wolverine. I’m pretty sure Hank McCoy is seen in the background on a TV in the 2nd film, then shows up as Beast in the 3rd, then shows up in first class which is roughly 50 years earlier, making him what, 70 in the third film? Havok is Scott’s younger brother, but shows up here in the 60s, with a power set that doesn’t match his real one? Emma Frost is a credited character in the Wolverine movie as a teenage girl, but is a full adult in the 60s? I don’t mind a retcon if you want to reset the series (although I don’t think that Spiderman needs one), but don’t try and link the movies together when you have no interest in maintaining a cohesive universe or something that’s true to stories in print.
There isn’t much about the First Class trailers that points to it being completely true to print like the others have stated. And it sounds like Cameron Brock was being sarcastic about the X-Movies, Matt.
“Fanboys and Talkbackers are so full of crap, because all they want to do is complain. That’s all they want to do. Complaining about films they haven’t seen keeps their “cred,” because, you know, everything is “lame.””
It seems like you’re the one doing all the complaining here, Fanboy. Just saying.
This movie looks fine if you’re a 12 year old.
I predict X-Men will be the hero film to beat this summer. It already has a built in audience and it looks like a winner.