(CBR) In addition to donating signed books to a fundraiser for Worldbuilders, author and comics writer Neil Gaiman also promised to record himself reading the Dr. Seuss classic “Green Eggs and Ham” if they hit $500,000 in their fundraising. Which they did. So he did.

“It made me miss having small kids around to read to. I hope you enjoy it,” he wrote on his blog. Check it out below.