Watch Neko Case Imagine Sci-Fi For Women With Ellie Kemper

#Star Wars
07.10.14 4 years ago

Even with the news of exciting female casting in the new “Star Wars” movie, it's always refreshing to hear people complain about the historic dearth of good female roles in sci-fi movies. Here's Neko Case, her frequent collaborator Kelly Hogan, and “Office”/”Bridesmaids” alumna Ellie Kemper talking about droids, bots, and the like. The Leia hair with the “Star Trek” outfit is my favorite incendiary moment. 

