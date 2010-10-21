Watch: Neon Trees’ new video takes you back to ‘1983’

In a Top 40 radio climate totally dominated by solo R&B-influenced males and solo females, alternative rock band Neon Trees has done the near impossible and scored a Top 20 hit with the catchy “Animal” (In part, no doubt, due to its placement in a television commercial for Las Vegas). They are the only rock band in the Top 20.

We’ll see if they can make it two in a row with their new single, “1983,” the video for which premiered today. “1983” sounds strikingly similar to “Animal” with its big chorus. The video opens like the scene in “Big,” where Tom Hanks” character visits a fortune-telling machine. In this case, lead singer Tyler Glenn wants to go back to, you guessed it, 1983. He gets transporting to a carnival. He even gets to wear a red, Michael Jackson leather jacket. There”s really not much more to it than that. Bright lights, small city. Try not to be distracted by the obvious product placement by soft drink Crush. Nothing subtle about that one.

“1983” debuts on Billboard”s alternative chart this week at No. 37. There”s a performance clip of the song that was making the rounds this Spring (you can see it here), but the official video arrived today— 27 years behind schedule.