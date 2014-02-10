Watch: New clips preview ‘The Walking Dead’ episode ‘Inmates’

(CBR)

“The Walking Dead” returned to AMC last night with an episode mainly focusing on Carl, Rick and Michonne, but it looks like next week”s installment, titled “Inmates,” will feature more of the survivors. Above, you can see the general promo for the episode, and below, there”s a chunk of scene between Emily Kinney”s Beth Greene and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon.

But that”s not all! Seat42F posted these images of Reedus from the same scene as above, with Lauren Cohan”s Maggie Greene standing in the forest.

“Inmates,” the 10th episode of season four, debuts Sunday at 9:00 PM on AMC.

