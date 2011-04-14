Watch: New ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ trailer brings Olivia Wilde into focus

Universal Pictures released a brand new trailer for Jon Favreau’s “Cowboys and Aliens” tonight during “American Idol” and it brought the potential summer blockbuster’s storyline into sharper focus.

Set in the Old West, moviegoers now know that Daniel Craig’s character is suffering from amnesia and his wife may have been captured by the strange creatures threatening this small desert enclave. These aliens have been capturing townspeople and Craig, Ford and, yes, the previously ignored Sam Rockwell are on a mission to get them back. Olivia Wilde appears to be some sort of soothsayer for Craig and will randomly disrobe in front of the townspeople (or some random group of people) near a fire. She also mentioned the aliens captured her “people” so, let your imagination go to work about she really is. Needless to say, it’s now clear she has a pivotal role in the film.

To watch the new trailer, check it out here. You can also watch HitFix’s interview with Favreau from WonderCon just two weeks ago.

“Cowboys & Aliens” opens nationwide on July 29.