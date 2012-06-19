Watch: New ‘Dark Knight Rises’ trailer gives better look at Bane-Batman brawl

The “Dark Knight Rises” marketing team isn’t quite finished with you yet.

Though it wasn’t expected, a new trailer for the upcoming Christopher Nolan flick has hit the web as a Nokia exclusive (yes, they have a new phone coming out), making this the fourth official preview for the movie.

Though it’s mostly a mash-up of footage seen in previous theatrical spots, there is a bit of new footage here, including a better look at Bane and Batman’s mano-a-mano brawl, more Batplane action, and further evidence that the entire movie may well reveal itself as one giant Occupy Wall Street metaphor.

All of that said, it’s another excellent trailer for the Batman threequel, only ramping up anticipation further for what’s sure to be an explosive finale to the Nolan trilogy.

My grade for the trailer: A. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left!



“The Dark Knight Rises” hits theaters on July 20.