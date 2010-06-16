Watch: New full-length ‘Legend of the Guardians’ trailer all animated action

When I look at “Horton Hears A Who” and then I look at “Jonah Hex,” I don’t see anything that unites the two films in terms of style or visual vocabulary or rhythm in the filmmaking. I don’t know who Jimmy Hayward is as a director because those two films have nothing in common.
When I look at this new trailer for “Legends Of The Guardian,” I can tell you conclusively that you’re looking at the work of Zack Snyder. It’s amazing how much of him is in this footage, and in an animated film. He obviously is using every single stylistic tool he’s developed, but in an environment that he controls completely here. Animation is a perfect medium for Snyder, and here he’s working with talking animals, but we’re a million miles away from the worlds of Pixar or Disney.
Watching this footage, I’m not expecting anything to break out into song. I don’t think these owls are “cute,” except in the way that owls are inherently “cute.” There’s a great near-realism to the look of the characters, and the action beats in this footage don’t feel like they’ve been softened for kids.
Animal Logic is the lead house on this stuff, and I love what they did on “Happy Feet,” and between this and “Happy Feet 2,” there’s a whole lot of good-looking Animal Logic animation coming in the next 18 months or so. And I like the way this is filled with strong voices that seem vaguely familiar instead of movie stars who stick out as movie stars. We saw some of this same footage in the first trailer, but the way this one’s cut makes a world of difference.
Here’s the trailer:
The film, which now appears to be titled “Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole,” is in theaters September 24.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
I think it looks fantastic, and the actors are giving it fantastic weight, making it easier to take talking animals seriously.
Except for Jim Sturgess, who is overacting in a patronising “kiddie movie” way. He should be completely replaced.
Snyder is a true talent and I laugh at people, especially fanboys, that say otherwise.
Not to be douchey – believe me, I don’t consider “Horton” to be a genius film and I’m not salivating with anticipation over Jonah Hex – but generally speaking, is it so bad if a director doesn’t have a “signature style?” Couldn’t it possibly mean that the director is looking to give each movie its own distinctive look and style, so each movie can be judged on its own merits rather than as another entry in a director’s canon?
Besides, with “Horton” you’re talking about a film that was specifically paying tribute to another creator’s vision. To complain that Horton doesn’t look like Hex would be like complaining that the How the Grinch Stole Christmas travesty looks nothing like Apollo 13.
It looks interesting, but I’m still wondering why Snyder seemed to want to compare this less to Happy Feet and more to Harry Potter – it looks exactly like a spiritual sequel to Happy Feet, and that’s not at all a bad thing.
So, I guess this is Animal Logic’s new thing – idiosyncratic, creator driven animal fables that mark themselves out by their strong mythic focus. You know what, I like it.
When I 1st saw the stills I was jonesing to see the film, then the trailers and now I’m completely uninterested. I think I may have enjoyed it if left out the voice track. I was waiting for them to break out in a song and dance number…
I can’t put my finger on why, but I get damn near teary-eyed when I watch these trailers. They’re just gorgeous, and the film looks incredible. I just hope it lives up to the promise of these trailers…