Watch: New James Bond site offers early ‘Skyfall’ footage

The many James Bond fans out there are no doubt shaking in their tuxedos waiting to see some footage from the highly-anticipated upcoming 23rd 007 adventure, “Skyfall.” The franchise has a posh new web site that includes a brief introductory video featuring co-producer Michael G. Wilson and some very fleeting glimpses of footage from the film (it’s the very first look at it).

As Wilson welcomes you and thanks fans for their support, you see various shots of cameras being loaded and set-up, you hear a crew member say “sound please,” and, finally, you get to some tantalizing teaser footage of Bond (Daniel Craig…or maybe a stand-in) with a particularly Bond-esque machine gun.

What we don’t get is a look at the film’s other stars including Javier Bardem, Dame Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Naomie Harris, Bérénice Marlohe and Ben Whishaw. While the plot’s being kept under wraps, it’s been rumored that Fiennes and Bardem are both playing villainous roles.

This is Craig’s third time as the Brit superspy, following the 2006 reboot “Casino Royale” and its sequel, “Quantum of Solace.” He’s also slated to appear as the character in five more films.



“Skyfall” opens in the U.K. October 26, and the U.S. on November 9. According to the site, we only have 296 days and change to wait.



Watch the clip here: