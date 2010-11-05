Watch: New Michael Jackson album â€˜Michael,â€™ Cirque du Soleil show announced

#Breaking News #Michael Jackson
11.05.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

An album of “newly completed recordings” from Michael Jackson is set to be released on Dec. 14, with a new song to debut right around the bend. 

Epic, in conjunction with the late pop singer”s estate, will drop “Michael” in one of the last weeks leading up to Christmas. However, fans can feast on a new track, “Breaking News” starting on Monday (Nov. 8). The song will stream on michaeljackson.com for one week only, though will likely head to digital retailers before the complete set is out.
“Breaking News” was recorded in New Jersey in 2007, according to the site. The album is up for pre-sale now. The cover art to “Michael,” created by Kadir Nelson, is an oil depicting MJ in his most famous outfits and roles.
The news comes a mere two days after Cirque du Soleil announced the production of freshly minted show “Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour.” The circus/performance is going to kick off starting next Oct. 2 in Montreal. Thirteen dates have been announced, with 14 to come soon for 2012.
Check out announced dates here. Fan pre-sale is up now.
 
Below watch the teaser to “The Immortal World Tour”:

TOPICS#Breaking News#Michael Jackson
TAGSBREAKING NEWSCIRQUE DU SOLEILMICHAELmichael jackson

