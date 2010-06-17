Watch: New Narnia teaser and a ‘Scott Pilgrim’ international trailer

When I was on the set for “The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” the producers were already talking about gearing up production on the third film in the series, and they were negotiating with filmmakers that that point to step in and direct, since Andrew Adamson had decided by that point that he wasn’t going to jump into the third film on the franchise.

I loved the optimism, but as it turns out, they didn’t jump right into “The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader,” and for a while, it didn’t look like it was going to happen at all.

Now, with Fox stepping in as the domestic distributor of the new film in the series, replacing Disney as Walden’s primary partner, it appears that there will be a good deal of continuity between the films that already exist, although with a few small changes. Both Skandar Keynes and Georgie Henley are back as Edmund and Lucy Pensevie, and there are other characters returning, although with revisions. In the last film, the sword-wielding mouse Reepicheep was voiced by Eddie Izzard, but this time around, Bill Nighy’s bringing the little guy to life.

It’s good to hear Liam Neeson as Aslan again. At this point, he’s one of the signature stylistic touches in the series. This is a strange franchise, and I can’t honestly say I love either of the films they’re released so far, but I am intrigued at the oh-so-odd world they’re building.

If you’re a fan of what they’ve been doing so far, then this will probably make you very excited, and if you’re like me and you’re not really sold yet, this is still an intriguing glimpse at an adaptation of the best book in the entire “Narnia” series.

Here’s the trailer:

Wow. Nice quick shot of Tilda Swinton’s White Witch in there. I love that they’ve managed to keep her in the series, and that they’re at least trying to create a greater sense of series continuity on film than would have seemed possible at first.

There’s another trailer out there this morning worth looking at, the international trailer for “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” and I don’t know how much more I have to say about this film until I see it. I just know that this new trailer is the best one yet at showing just how much Edgar Wright has captured the style and flavor of the comic while also staying true to his own personal filmmaking style.

Check this one out and try not smiling while you watch it:

Yeah, that hits every pleasure center I have.

By the way, if you’re in LA right now, and especially if you’re at E3 this week, then you might like to attend a “Scott Pilgrim” keg party downtown tonight. I’m going to do my best to be there, and I know a lot of other people who are going, and my main purpose in attending is getting a chance to play that awesome-looking “Scott Pilgrim” video game. And to visit the Frysmith food truck, since I am a very large man. If you want to attend, here’s the info you need:

Keep in mind, though, that it is first-come, first-serve, and that there is a limited capacity here. It’s free, you’re invited, but only a finite number of people will make it inside at any given time.

