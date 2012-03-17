Watch: New ‘Prometheus’ viral ad and trailers reveal all sorts of new clues

I’m still in Austin, as the SXSW Film Festival is just ending today, but I know my fellow HitFixers are hard at work at Wondercon in Anaheim. I had to check in on what’s been going on, and there’s nothing I’m more curious about than the presentation Fox made today for “Prometheus.”
Fox has been playing a very slow burn with their “Prometheus” materials so far, and that’s good. I feel like this is going to be a pretty special film, and I don’t want to see everything amazing thing in it before the film is in theaters. I want it to shock me and surprise me. I already feel like I know way too much about the film, much more than has been made public so far, and that makes me a little sad. I wish I was going to walk in a blank slate and see some of these things without anticipating them.
I’m a little surprised by what sort of things we’re starting to learn as we get close to the release, and by Fox’s choices on what to reveal and what to keep secret. I don’t suppose it was too closely guarded, but I’m still surprised that Fox would issue this video that confirms the nature of the character Michael Fassbender is playing in the film…
… but I guess if they’re willing to do that, then it’s not much of a surprise in the film itself. Fassbender’s part of one of the film’s big “OH MY GOD!” moments, but it’s obviously centered on his identity.
I like the new IMAX trailer that was evidently unlocked early this morning by whoever’s out there playing the viral game. This is a taste of what they’re going to release later tonight, and a taste of what they’re showing to people at Wondercon today. I think it’s safe to say based on this new trailer that Ridley Scott is intentionally working the horror side of the street with this one. In fact, I’ve heard “Prometheus” compared to one of the great horror films of the last 35 years, and it wasn’t anything from the “Alien” series. The comparison has me rethinking the movie and what I expect from it, but it also has me very excited.
I saw earlier today on Twitter that someone was still wrestling with the idea of “Is this a prequel or isn’t it?”, and after the trailer, I’ll share my opinion on that question…
Here’s the thing… that’s a prequel. I don’t really like that word, since I think anything made after the first film is a sequel, no matter when it’s set sequentially. You’re still building on prior storytelling, whether you go backward or forward in time. It’s a silly distinction. Still, if you want to use the word “prequel,” then I would absolutely say that “Prometheus” is one. It is set in the same world, it concerns something which plays a key role in “Alien,” and it’s even from the same filmmaker. Just because we don’t see the Nostromo or Ripley, that means nothing. Xenomorphs that look exactly like the movie monster we’ve seen now in six other movies do not define whether or not this is tied thematically and chronologically to “Alien.” There is much more to the world of those movies than just one character or just one creature. I think it is a game of truly asinine semantics to go so far out of your way to recreate a world and tie things together visually and thematically and then tap-dance around the word “prequel.” You see the Space Jockeys in that trailer? Yeah…. that’s the world of “Alien.” That’s a prequel.
And if the rumors I’m hearing are correct, it’s a prequel to a prequel, because work has already started on the follow-up to “Prometheus,” and there are things being designed and built that will break your brain when you see them. Yes, “Prometheus” has to do well internationally before Fox officially says, “Go make the second one,” but I think there’s a pretty strong chance that’s going to happen. Besides, if it doesn’t, this film’s ending is going to drive fandom completely insane.
Here’s the big trailer, and again… how anyone can look at this and still wonder if the films are directly connected or not is beyond me:
We don’t have long to wait for this one. And thank god for that.
“Prometheus” will contact the gods on June 8, 2012.
****. That is way too much awesome to take in one sitting.
Truly deserving of ‘Event Film’ status. The marketing has been an event of itself.
JESUS F****** CHRIST – for two blissful minutes, I was in ecstasy. And I can hardly recall ANY trailer that really impressed me. I enjoyed the HOBBIT one and found the DARK KNIGHT RISES and AVENGERS ones to be… interesting. But THIS one now! Two minutes are fine – I just hope I won’t have to hold my breath for two HOURS once the theatre lights go down. And yeah, so much for today’s hyperbole. ;)
SPACE JOCKEY!!!!!
FWIW, at the WonderCon panel today Fassbender (and Scott, et al) all said that Fassbender being an android/cybernetic organism/robot (all terms thrown around while discussing it) is not a secret/twist/big reveal. It’s possible the audience knows he’s an android but other characters don’t, but during the panel it was said that he’s revealed as an android early and it’s no secret for the audience.
Which still makes a lot of the twists and turns of the film a pretty big mystery at this point for most people
Also, the trailer in 3D looks pretty incredible. The film was shot in 3d (as I’m sure you already know), and when compared with other post-converted garbage this looks absolutely beautiful
if you pause it at the right part there is a sculpture of what seems to be a xenomorph
That shot is right here, at the bottom of the page: [badassdigest.com]
May I take a guess and say the movie in comparison is “The Thing”??? In the Prometheus trailer, there are some clues. There is a closeup of a human eye with something wrong. If you pause at the right moments in the 1080 HD setting, you will see Noomi Rapace’s character with tears running down her face in a couple of frames. Also, a brief shot of her in “Leeloo” style undies in a capsule, with something hanging over her that looks like an iteration of a facehugger, but not attached to her face — it is restrained by tongs from doing that. It’s definitely alive whatever it is. Also, a profile view of her and her jawline looks different somehow. In the first teaser we see what I know know to be Noomi, collapsing in a room containing “mystery wheelchair man” which is almost certainly Guy Pearce’s character, Weyland. I also think xenomorphs and Space Jockeys aren’t the only alien beings in the movie. If you see at the first of the new trailer, above the waterfall is a very large disc shaped something. Not the “derelict” ship, but a full on disc shape. The Space Jockey definitely is in the movie, but it appears in a couple of frames that it’s not a Space Jockey standing in front of Noomi’s character as she screams, nor is it the Space Jockey that jumps down on our Prometheus characters in that one shot. Perhaps the Space Jockey also came to a bad end at the hands of another creature, that creature perhaps being the creator of the xenomorphs, if in fact xenomorphs are engineered bio-weapons. But Noomi definitely appears to be morphing into something else. Or she has something implanted in her. Maybe there is an evolutionary step that needs humans or space jockeys to make the xenomorph chest burster happen.
I hope they don’t give away anything more between now and then. I think probably this trailer gives away too much. I think everyone who might possibly go see the movie is already 100% committed to seeing it. I don’t think the ad campaign needs to do much more, I think the ad campaign has done all it needs to do, to the point of it being complete and final until the movie opens.
Looks absolutely amazing. Too bad that the last shot of the trailer gives away the big twist, but that’s OK, I’m sold.
And isn’t it sad that Ridley Scott took so long to come back to this? The next time you have an urge to make a humble little pic about winemaking, Ridley, cut it off, CUT IT OFF!!
Drew, you know quite a bit aboot this flick, don’t cha?
I feel like I’ve been a bit more spoilt by Drew’s write-up than the stills and trailers themselves (especially how big a role does Fassbender play in this one)!
Oh my… I think I just came in my pants a little. So excited for this crop of summer films.
Drew, the one trailer you haven’t posted – the international trailer – seems like the one that plays most in story order. ie, discovery of hieroglyphics, analysis of hieroglyphics, mission launched, mission goes horribly wrong. Am I the only one that’s detecting a structural resemblance to 2001? If it’s as good as that we’re in for a treat.
Drew the one trailer you haven’t posted – the international trailer – seems to suggest the story order; discovery of symbols, analysis of symbols, mission launched, mission goes wrong. Am I nuts or is there a slight structural resemblance to 2001?
I’m thinking, given the stuff with infected crew-people turning into…things, that we might get a big-budget redo of The Fly. The reason I’m sold on that is how they’re selling the love story angle between Logan Marshall-Green and Noomi Rapace. Both scientists, both very much in love, but as the various trailers have indicated, he begins to change. It’s not a stretch to assume that Prometheus will deal with him trying to maintain his humanity (especially given his feelings for Rapace) even as he mutates into something Alien.