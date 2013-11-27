Watch: New trailer for Kellen Lutz’s ‘Hercules: The Legend Begins’

(CBR) We already saw a lot of the footage last month in the bloated teaser for “Hercules: The Legend Begins”, but the first theatrical trailer cuts to the core of director Renny Harlin”s upcoming action film, setting up a story about betrayal, true love and sibling rivalry. In short, it”s much better than what was screened at New York Comic Con.

Opening Jan. 10, the film stars Kellan Lutz, Gaia Weiss, Scott Adkins, Roxanne McKee, Lian Garrigan, Liam McIntyre and Jonathon Schaech.