Watch: New trailer for Matt Smith’s ‘Doctor Who’ debut

#Doctor Who
03.22.10 8 years ago
BBC America has unveiled another trailer for the latest incarnation of “Doctor Who.”
After releasing a teaser a couple weeks back featuring the New Doctor (Matt Smith) and his companion Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), but little else, this trailer is a good deal more substantive.
The new “Doctor Who” premieres on Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. in an extended version with limited commercial interruptions.
Check out the trailer:

