Watch: New trailer for Matt Smith’s ‘Doctor Who’ debut

BBC America has unveiled another trailer for the latest incarnation of “Doctor Who.”
After releasing a teaser a couple weeks back featuring the New Doctor (Matt Smith) and his companion Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), but little else, this trailer is a good deal more substantive.
The new “Doctor Who” premieres on Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. in an extended version with limited commercial interruptions.
Check out the trailer:
Seriously, why do they bother geolocking these trailers? I mean, can anybody out there explain the logic of limiting the audience of an ‘advert’? And it isn’t even like this won’t be available on YouTube five minutes after it first appears anyways. It’s just plain dumbassery. This is the world wide web, why not let everybody in to the party?