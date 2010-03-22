Watch: New trailer for Matt Smith’s ‘Doctor Who’ debut

BBC America has unveiled another trailer for the latest incarnation of “Doctor Who.”

After releasing a teaser a couple weeks back featuring the New Doctor (Matt Smith) and his companion Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), but little else, this trailer is a good deal more substantive.

The new “Doctor Who” premieres on Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. in an extended version with limited commercial interruptions.

Check out the trailer: