Watch: New ‘Tron Legacy’ trailer shows a digitally remastered Jeff Bridges

07.22.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

In conjunction with the “Tron Legacy” panel at Comic-Con 2010 today, Walt Disney studios debuted the latest trailer for the highly anticipated December release.

The new preview provides some spectacular new special effects and action scenes from the 3-D adventure, but also shows the first footage of a 1982 version of Jeff Bridges as Clu.  The digital remastering of the character, which Bridges provided the performance for in motion-capture, should make many in Hollywood take notice.

Look for a complete update on an extended description regarding a special eight minutes from “Tron Legacy” shown in the hall from HitFix’s Drew McWeeny later today.

What do you think of the new trailer? Share your thoughts below.

TAGSCOMIC CON 2010GARRETT HEDLUNDHOUSEJOSEPH KOSINSKIolivia wildeTron: Legacy

