Watch: New ‘Tron Legacy’ trailer shows a digitally remastered Jeff Bridges

In conjunction with the “Tron Legacy” panel at Comic-Con 2010 today, Walt Disney studios debuted the latest trailer for the highly anticipated December release.
The new preview provides some spectacular new special effects and action scenes from the 3-D adventure, but also shows the first footage of a 1982 version of Jeff Bridges as Clu. The digital remastering of the character, which Bridges provided the performance for in motion-capture, should make many in Hollywood take notice.
Look for a complete update on an extended description regarding a special eight minutes from "Tron Legacy" shown in the hall from HitFix's Drew McWeeny later today.
I think it’s awesome. The Black Hole poster is a great touch. If they get this movie right, it will be amazing. I almost have faith that Disney can do it. Granted, I thought that about George Lucas and Steven Spielberg a few times and they let me down…
Agree totally- it looks wonderful. Now how about a Black Hole reboot/update???
something is a bit… off… the mouth doesn’t move quite right.
hopefully that’s something they can fix before the film is released.