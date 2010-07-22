Watch: New ‘Tron Legacy’ trailer shows a digitally remastered Jeff Bridges

In conjunction with the “Tron Legacy” panel at Comic-Con 2010 today, Walt Disney studios debuted the latest trailer for the highly anticipated December release.

The new preview provides some spectacular new special effects and action scenes from the 3-D adventure, but also shows the first footage of a 1982 version of Jeff Bridges as Clu. The digital remastering of the character, which Bridges provided the performance for in motion-capture, should make many in Hollywood take notice.

Look for a complete update on an extended description regarding a special eight minutes from “Tron Legacy” shown in the hall from HitFix’s Drew McWeeny later today.

What do you think of the new trailer? Share your thoughts below.