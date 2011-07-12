Watch: New ‘X Factor’ preview shows Simon and Paula in action

With a big audience watching the network for the MLB All-Star Game, FOX chose Tuesday (July 12) night to unveil a new promo for “The X Factor,” giving viewers their first chance to see the judging panel in action.

Â

If you make it through the opening (and extended plugs for Pepsi and Chevy), which suggests that “The X Factor” will feature a kinder, gentler Simon Cowell, you’ll see how the former “American Idol” judge interacts with long-time frenemy Paula Abdul and fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and L.A. Reid. [Not surprisingly, Cheryl Cole — judge for the first days of live audiences — is nowhere to be seen.]

Â

FOX also released the first image of the four-person judging panel (above).

Â

“The X Factor” is set to premiere on FOX on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22. Contestants will be competing for a $5 million recording contract with Syco/Sony Music.

Â

Check out the new preview:

Â

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Â