Watch: NFL’s LaDainian Tomlinson slides the Electric Glide

Say hi to your wife. Hit that hole. Wave to your mom. You don’t like that call.

These are all dance moves –or “dance” moves — from San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson and we can now thank mother goddess Eywa for the sensational “LT Slide Electric Glide.”

This morning seems to have greeted us with bad songs, but this one is at least intentionally bad. With ’80s video effects that even MGMT would be proud of, plus absurdist lyricism (“ha ha ha ha”) and funny-looking “fans” busting a move with the famed running back, this rivals the Bears’ “Super Bowl Shuffle” as far as what the kids like these days.

It’s horrible. We love it.

According to several blogs, this puppy was shot a couple of years ago, but surfaced now because LT already had some viral videos abounding. You can’t make a man of that muscle jump the shark so soon.

Good luck to Tomlinson’s Chargers as they battle the New York Jets on Sunday.