Watch: NFL’s LaDainian Tomlinson slides the Electric Glide

01.14.10 9 years ago

Say hi to your wife. Hit that hole. Wave to your mom. You don’t like that call.

These are all dance moves –or “dance” moves — from San Diego Charger LaDainian Tomlinson and we can now thank mother goddess Eywa for the sensational “LT Slide Electric Glide.”

This morning seems to have greeted us with bad songs, but this one is at least intentionally bad. With ’80s video effects that even MGMT would be proud of, plus absurdist lyricism (“ha ha ha ha”) and funny-looking “fans” busting a move with the famed running back, this rivals the Bears’ “Super Bowl Shuffle” as far as what the kids like these days.

It’s horrible. We love it.

According to several blogs, this puppy was shot a couple of years ago, but surfaced now because LT already had some viral videos abounding. You can’t make a man of that muscle jump the shark so soon.

Good luck to Tomlinson’s Chargers as they battle the New York Jets on Sunday.

Around The Web

TAGSLADAINIAN TOMLINSONlt electric slidelt slide elctric glideSAN DIEGO CHARGERSslide electric glide

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP