Watch: Nick Jonas is all grown up in ‘Chains’ video

“50 Shades of Grey”s” trailer got it wrong last week when it used a slowed-down version of Beyonce”s “Crazy In Love.”

Instead, it should have used Nick Jonas” “Chains.” As the new song from the youngest-and most talented- JoBro shows, he has grown up and out (check out those guns) and he”s got a lot on his mind. His previous side project, Nick Jonas & The Administration, certainly didn”t hint at this kind of heat.

The song has a sexy, slow grind, Usher- kind of vibe about how his girl and his passion for her has him all wrapped up in chains. And he”s more than fine with that.

The video, filmed in slow motion and co-directed by Jonas, perfectly matches the song”s sultry, spacey vibe as Jonas gets dragged along the floor and deals with police in riot gear and snarling dogs, to get to his love… or does he? His love interest is played by Dylan Penn, daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright.

“Chains” is the first single from Jonas” forthcoming solo album on Island Records. Jonas is also filming DIRECTV”s original series, “Kingdom,” in which he plays a MMA fighter.