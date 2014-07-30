Watch: Nick Jonas is all grown up in ‘Chains’ video

#Beyonce
07.30.14 4 years ago

“50 Shades of Grey”s” trailer got it wrong last week when it used a slowed-down version of Beyonce”s “Crazy In Love.”

Instead, it should have used Nick Jonas” “Chains.”  As the new song from the youngest-and most talented- JoBro shows, he has grown up and out (check out those guns) and he”s got a lot on his mind. His previous side project, Nick Jonas & The Administration, certainly didn”t hint at this kind of heat.

The song has a sexy, slow grind, Usher- kind of vibe about how his girl and his passion for her has him all wrapped up in chains. And he”s more than fine with that.

The video, filmed in slow motion and co-directed by Jonas, perfectly matches the song”s sultry, spacey vibe as Jonas gets dragged along the floor and deals with police in riot gear and snarling dogs, to get to his love… or does he?  His love interest is played by Dylan Penn, daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright.

“Chains” is the first single from Jonas” forthcoming solo album on Island Records. Jonas is also filming DIRECTV”s original series, “Kingdom,” in which he plays a MMA fighter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGS50 SHADES OF GREYBEYONCEChainsDYLAN PENNKingdomnick jonasSean Penn

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP