Watch: Nicki Minaj and her crazy-eyes highlight ‘Check It Out’ with will.i.am

Nicki Minaj busts out 32 flavors of her infamous Crazy Eyes (TM) for her new video and single with will.i.am, “Check It Out.”

The track will likely be included on the lady MC’s forthcoming debut “Pink Friday,” out on Nov. 26, and was previewed by the pair at the MTV VMAs last month. While that live performance was underwhelming, lip-synching issues don’t seem to be a pressing matter for Minaj in this (literally) robotic performance. The BEP frontman spends most of his time extolling his own beats as Minaj dots in her Harajuku Barbie style raps and a lightning round verse in front of a stilted, weird Korean audience. They each get three costume makeovers, will.i.am donning the plastic hairpiece at least once more.

It’s worth noting that, since the Black Eyed Peas premiered their new, sure-to-be-smash-hit “The Time (the dirty bit),” this marks the second time in a week that will.i.am has ravished a great standard of the ’80s: “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” was gutted for BEP while “Check” directly samples The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star.”

And its the second Minaj incarnation we get this week to — with her fake British accent dragging the viewer into the madness that is the Kanye West “Runaway” train that dropped over the weekend.

The clip — which is fairly static except for the dirty language — shows more and more promise for Minaj, though it’d be keen to get her dancing and rapping at the same time. I’m personally still looking forward to the time when technology will have her busting a move without arms.

