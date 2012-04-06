Watch: Nicki Minaj sleepwalks through ‘Starships’ performance on ‘Today’

It is very clear that Nicki Minaj is not a morning person. Just watch this tremendously lethargic lip-synching performance of her top 10 hit “Starships” on this morning”s “Today” show. She is totally phoning it in. Quite honestly, it”s almost as bad as Britney Spears” horrible MTV Video Music Awards performance from a few years ago and the outfit is nearly as unflattering.

“Is that too much for early in the morning, you guys?,” she asks as she moves around with the clunky moves of a really rusty aerobics instructor. The answer is a resounding yes, for Minaj, if no one else.

As her second album, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” prepares to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1, you”re think she could muster a little more enthusiasm. But the non-stop Minaj parade continues. Later on today, we”ll get the video for “Beez in the Trap,” which will launch on her website.

She also premiered another song from “Roman Reloaded,” the mid-tempo “Right By Your Side.” She fared better with this one because it’s not as well known yet and isn’t as high energy. Still, both there performances are paramount to amateur-hour track dates.

What do you think of Minaj”s “Today” performance?

