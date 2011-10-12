Watch: Nicki Minaj surprise 8-year-old YouTube star on ‘Ellen’

If dressing your young daughter up in a princess gown and having her sing a current hit song on-camera is the ticket to short-lived new media fame (and hopefully buckets and buckets of cash), I may just have to consider adopting.

But seriously though, 8-year-old U.K. viral sensation Sophia Grace Brownlee was on the “Ellen” show today, where the chat show hostess surprised her young guest with an appearance by none other than platinum sensastion Nicki Minaj, whose “Super Bass” Brownlee covered in a recent YouTube video that scored millions of hits in a matter of days.

After screaming and jumping around for a good few seconds at the sight of her idol with a pitch that will make your ears bleed, Brownlee then sang an impressive rendition of the bridge from the hit song live on air, to the delight – and tears – of audience members, including one man who appears to be her father-(slash-manager?). Minaj ultimately performed a duet with the girl, who donned a very special wig for the performance.

The singer then wisely tells the chubby-cheeked little darling and her blonde, even younger “hype girl” sister to “stay in school” – which is sound advice, but really…who needs an education when there’s money to be made? Get that girl a record deal and some media-training, stat!

You can watch a portion of the segment below: