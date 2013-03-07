Watch Nicki Minaj’s eye-popping guest spot in French Montana’s ‘Freaks’

Throw together a low-lit club, your favorite tank and bikini, the Dutty Wine, the stocking cap you owned in high school, Lil Viscious, Chaka Demus & Pliers’ “Murder She Wrote,”and — gasp! — Lil Kim and you’ve got Nicki Minaj and French Montana together in the music video for the latter rapper’s “Freaks.”

Minaj makes a severely hot-n-bothered appearance in said gold pasties with only a jacket to keep her warm as Montana’s over-dressed in this club-based video, for a song that’s equally hot. I love the matter-of-factness in the MMG MC’s voice, and Minaj’s high-heeled dominance on the throne. (“American Idol” may have her climb down, though, and put on a shawl.)

And I’ve been trying to get my neck to work that dance for hours and now I can’t work on the internet anymore.

“Freaks” is off of French Montana’s “Excuse My French,” due on March 21.