Watch: Nik Wallenda will cross the Grand Canyon on a tightrope

Now, this is what you call a high wire act. Nik Wallenda, known as “The King of the High Wire,” will traverse the Grand Canyon without using a harness for “Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda.” He’ll be 1,500 feet above the Little Colorado River, a height greater than the Empire State Building. The tightrope crossing will take place in a remote section of the canyon operated by the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation.

Discovery Channel will capture the play-by-play live event at 8:00 p.m. on Sun., June 23.

Watch three clips of Wallenda below: