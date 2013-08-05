Watch Nine Inch Nails’ entire performance from Lollapalooza

Didn’t have tickets to the sold-out Lollapalooza festival this year? Die-hard Nine Inch Nails fan without a way to Chicago? Here, you poor dear, here is Nine Inch Nails’ complete 100-minute set from the music festival this weekend.
As previously reported, Trent Reznor had a complete light and screens display choreographed for these present festival dates. During the 22-song setlist, the heavy rock band performed three new songs from forthcoming “Hesitation Marks”: “Copy of A,” “Came Back Haunted” and “Find My Way.”
The video below is Lolla’s official video stream, so the sound is actually pretty good. The setlist is below it.
Prior to this weekend, he and his band visited Asia for the Fuji Rocks and Ansan Valley music fests, where they also played the aforementioned new tracks.
Here is Nine Inch Nails’ setlist from Lollapalooza 2013:
Copy of A
Sanctified (Altered version)
Came Back Haunted
1,000,000
March of the Pigs
Piggy
The Frail
The Wretched
Terrible Lie
Closer
Gave Up
Help Me I Am in Hell
Me, I”m Not
Find My Way
What If We Could?
The Way Out Is Through
Wish
Survivalism
Only
The Hand That Feeds
Head Like a Hole
Hurt
