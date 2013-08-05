Watch Nine Inch Nails’ entire performance from Lollapalooza

Didn’t have tickets to the sold-out Lollapalooza festival this year? Die-hard Nine Inch Nails fan without a way to Chicago? Here, you poor dear, here is Nine Inch Nails’ complete 100-minute set from the music festival this weekend.

As previously reported, Trent Reznor had a complete light and screens display choreographed for these present festival dates. During the 22-song setlist, the heavy rock band performed three new songs from forthcoming “Hesitation Marks”: “Copy of A,” “Came Back Haunted” and “Find My Way.”

The video below is Lolla’s official video stream, so the sound is actually pretty good. The setlist is below it.

Prior to this weekend, he and his band visited Asia for the Fuji Rocks and Ansan Valley music fests, where they also played the aforementioned new tracks.

Here is Nine Inch Nails’ setlist from Lollapalooza 2013:

Copy of A

Sanctified (Altered version)

Came Back Haunted

1,000,000

March of the Pigs

Piggy

The Frail

The Wretched

Terrible Lie

Closer

Gave Up

Help Me I Am in Hell

Me, I”m Not

Find My Way

What If We Could?

The Way Out Is Through

Wish

Survivalism

Only

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Hurt