Watch: Ninjas, The Rock and Bruce Willis go to war in ‘GI Joe: Retaliation’ Super Bowl spot

The “GI Joe” crew is ready to wreak havoc on Super Bowl Sunday.

Paramount released the upcoming film’s Super Bowl TV spot a few days early, and it’s 30 seconds of almost-non-stop action, with nary a shot of Channing Tatum in sight.

In addition to the requisite explosions and showcasing the silent-but-deadly martial arts skills of Snake Eyes (Ray Park) and Storm Shadow (Lee Byung-Hun), the TV spot offers plenty of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as hip-hop heavy machine gunner Road Block, Cobra Commander in a face mask more like the original cartoon, the ruthless terrorist organization Cobra taking over the White House, a brief shot of Ray Stevenson as camo-clad Cobra saboteur Firefly and several glimpses of Elodie Yung as sexy lady ninja Jinx. It’s all set to Jay Z and R. Keely’s “Don’t Let Me Die Tonight,” Road Block’s fave jam. All in all, it’s got more excitement in half a minute than “GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra” had in 118.

Tatum reprises his role as Duke, but is rumored to only be in the film’s opening scene. The rest belongs to Bruce Willis, as it should. Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA will also appear in the film.

Watch the TV spot over at Apple. Or in the YouTube embed below.

“GI Joe: Retaliation,” directed by John M. Chu, crash lands into theaters June 29.