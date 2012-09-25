Watch: No Doubt’s new clip for ‘Push And Shove’

09.25.12 6 years ago

It”s the night of the living No Doubt. In the band”s video for “Push and Shove,” the title track to the group”s new album out today, the quartet runs through the city streets in a various outfits and in various speeds (depending upon the song”s varying tempos).

Gwen Stefani does the heavy lifting here since she”s lipsyncing most of the time, while her bandmates join in on the fun, including giving her a pink belly, but have left their instruments at home. The most work they do here is hefting a drink or two.

[More after the jump…]

The song, a collaboration with Major Lazer, is 5-minute shapeshifting mix of pop, rock and ska that includes a rap from Jamaican rapper Busy Signal, who’s along for the fun.

They look like they”re all having a swell time running through the streets and imbibing various drinks, but if you”re looking for a deeper meaning than a fun, well-shot black and white clip, you might not find it.

Read our album review here.

 

TAGSgwen stefanino doubtpush and shove

