Watch: Norah Jones does bad things in new video for “Happy Pills”

Norah Jones isn”t kidding when she says she wants you out of her life in the video for “Happy Pills,” the first single off her May 1 album, “Little Broken Hearts” produced with Danger Mouse.

The Isaiah Seret-directed video starts in the past–the late ’50s or early ’60s- and goes forward and back in time as she lives out a revenge fantasy against her cheating beau. She has it out for both the boyfriend and his girlfriend in the Hitchcockian tale, although, the video is a little hard to follow at times as various scenarios play out and time moves ahead. We’re still not sure what she called the cops about.

However, the ending is crystal clear as a cold, blue lake as an older Jones rides her horse through the woods back to the scene of the crime that she has kept secret for decades…or not.

[More after the jump…]

Jones also looks absolutely luminescent throughout the video. She”s downright dewy as her younger self and aging does nothing to dim her radiant beauty.

Jones has a raft of TV appearances coming up to support the release, including “Late Show with David Letterman” on May 2, “Good Morning America” on May 3, “The View” on May 7 and “The Rachael Ray Show” on May 9. She starts an world tour on May 25, before beginning a U.S. outing on June 20 in Indianapolis.