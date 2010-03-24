Watch: ‘NY-Z,’ Danny Clinch’s video about Jay-Z

Danny Clinch”s documentary on Jay-Z, “NY-Z,” gives a short look at the life of the rap superstar. You can watch the doc, all 15 minutes of it, below.

A collaboration between Absolut, Facebook and Madison Square Garden, the black-and-white film follows Jay-Z as he muses on “The Blueprint 3” and being an adult in hip-hop and his thoughts about being a native New Yorker through his Sept. 11 MSG benefit, Answer the Call, which raised funds for 9/11 widows of first responders.

Do you learn anything new about Hova? No, but for fans, it”s a nice look into the way he works. Plus we see how he collaborates with John Mayer.

