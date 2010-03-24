Watch: ‘NY-Z,’ Danny Clinch’s video about Jay-Z

#Jay Z
03.24.10 8 years ago

Danny Clinch”s documentary on Jay-Z, “NY-Z,” gives a short look at the life of the rap superstar. You can watch the doc, all 15 minutes of it, below.

A collaboration between Absolut, Facebook and Madison Square Garden, the black-and-white film follows Jay-Z as he muses on “The Blueprint 3” and being an adult in hip-hop and his thoughts about being a native New Yorker through his Sept. 11 MSG benefit, Answer the Call, which raised funds for 9/11 widows of first responders.
Do you learn anything new about Hova? No, but for fans, it”s a nice look into the way he works. Plus we see how he collaborates with John Mayer.
If you want the shorter version, here”s a link to our previous story about the documentary that features the trailer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSAbsolutDanny ClinchfacrbookJay ZMADISON SQUARE GARDENny zsept 11The Blueprint 3

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP