Watch One Direction’s ‘Kiss You’ video behind the scenes

#ONE DIRECTION
01.24.13 6 years ago

Hey, if you wish One Direction could dance, watch the Brit boy band admit that they wouldn’t mind it too.

The behind-the-scenes video to “Kiss You” was posted today, featuring the quintet talk about their cross-climate, tongue-in-cheek shoot from out of George Lucas’ production stage. It shows the adorably gawky attempts to dance like The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, as they suggest that One Direction doesn’t have “20 percent of the cool Elvis had.”

Early on, it’s noted that “Indiana Jones” films and “The Shining” were filmed on that historic production lot, so why the heck not have some chart-toppers on there too? Shining teenaged torsos, fake surfing and knit sweaters ahead.

“Kiss You” is on One Direction’s latest album “Take Me Home.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSKiss Youone direction

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP