C

Watch: One Direction wants to ‘get some’ in new clip for ‘Live While We’re Young’

#ONE DIRECTION
09.20.12 6 years ago

Our boys are growing up. Not only are the members of One Direction ripping off The Clash”s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” in the intro to “Live While We”re Young,” they”re ready to “pretend it”s love” and “get some” since “it”s now or never.”

Even though they never are so blatant about it that booty call subtext can”t go right over their tween audience”s head, there”s no mistaking lines like “if we get together, don”t let the pictures ever leave your phone” for anyone who”s 13 or up.

[More after the jump…]

The lyrics are unwieldy and uncouth. That”s what happens when you”re not a boy, but not yet a man: One Direction can”t go straight from the G-rated sweetness of “What Makes You Beautiful” to something akin to Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight, I”ll Be F****** You,” so instead they”re stuck with this in between clumsiness that the not-so-little girls will understand.  The song is written by the same folks who penned “What Makes You Beautiful,” which accounts for its somewhat redolent, upbeat, frolicsome melody.

The  accompanying video feature the quintets frolicking  with friends after camping out an splashing around like they”re at summer camp, in deference to their younger fans.

“Live Like We”re Young” is the first single from the group”s new album, “Take Me Home,” which comes out in November. The British quintet wasn”t album to follow up on the success of “What Makes You Beautiful” at radio with tunes from debut set, “Up All Night,” so we”ll be watching to see if radio feels better about this tune. “Up All Night” is the top-selling album released in 2012 so far this year (though we have a feeling that Taylor Swift”s new set “Red,” will top it).

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSENRIQUE IGLESIASLive While Were Youngone directionTAKE ME HOMEWHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP