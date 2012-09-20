Watch: One Direction wants to ‘get some’ in new clip for ‘Live While We’re Young’

Our boys are growing up. Not only are the members of One Direction ripping off The Clash”s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” in the intro to “Live While We”re Young,” they”re ready to “pretend it”s love” and “get some” since “it”s now or never.”

Even though they never are so blatant about it that booty call subtext can”t go right over their tween audience”s head, there”s no mistaking lines like “if we get together, don”t let the pictures ever leave your phone” for anyone who”s 13 or up.

The lyrics are unwieldy and uncouth. That”s what happens when you”re not a boy, but not yet a man: One Direction can”t go straight from the G-rated sweetness of “What Makes You Beautiful” to something akin to Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight, I”ll Be F****** You,” so instead they”re stuck with this in between clumsiness that the not-so-little girls will understand. The song is written by the same folks who penned “What Makes You Beautiful,” which accounts for its somewhat redolent, upbeat, frolicsome melody.

The accompanying video feature the quintets frolicking with friends after camping out an splashing around like they”re at summer camp, in deference to their younger fans.

“Live Like We”re Young” is the first single from the group”s new album, “Take Me Home,” which comes out in November. The British quintet wasn”t album to follow up on the success of “What Makes You Beautiful” at radio with tunes from debut set, “Up All Night,” so we”ll be watching to see if radio feels better about this tune. “Up All Night” is the top-selling album released in 2012 so far this year (though we have a feeling that Taylor Swift”s new set “Red,” will top it).