Watch: Oprah Winfrey brokers peace between Jay Leno and David Letterman in Super Bowl promo

What was the biggest surprise of this year’s Super Bowl commercials? Besides the hilarious Betty White “Snicker’s” ad, what should cause a lot of buzz was the Oprah Winfrey, Jay Leno and David Letterman watching the big game together.

In a press release, CBS says the bit was shot with all three principals in person at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York last week.

The promo begins with Letterman complaining, “This is the worst Super Bowl party ever” and Leno replies, “That’s just because I’m here.” And Oprah? It’s clear she just wants everyone to get along. it’s a great self-depricating bit by both late night talk show hosts, especially after all the drama over the past few months with Leno returning to “The Tonight Show.” Additionally, Oprah hasn’t always had the greatest relationship with Letterman, so perhaps this was her idea? In any event, it’s a smart way to put the whole ridiculous series of events behind everyone.

Then again, it leaves a bigger question: Was Conan asked to participate? Did he say ‘no’? Or did Letterman, CBS and Worldwide Pants just not go there?

You can watch the complete spot below. Jay Leno returns to the “The Tonight Show” on Monday, March 1. Letterman can still be found at 11:35 PM every weeknight on “The Late Show with David Letterman” every weeknight.