Watch: Panic! At the Disco’s video for ‘The Ballad of Mona Lisa’

Something is amiss in Panic! At the Disco-ville. There”s all kinds of chicanery and murder most foul, going on during the video for “The Ballad of Mona Lisa,” the first single from March 29″s “Vices & Virtues.”

The video has absolutely nothing to do with the real Mona Lisa -not unless she”s showing up in an episode of “The Vampire Diaries” where they”re zipped back to to the turn of the century and are all wearing Steampunk clothing and handlebar mustaches.

And, seemingly, it has nothing to do with the song lyrics, which are vague at best and seem to tell the tale of a woman struggling with the guilt surrounding certain decisions she”s made.

Panic”s lead singer Brendon Urie takes on triple duties here: playing the singing emcee of sorts who morphs into a vampire type– or maybe he”s just a nefarious count since he”s able to be out in the daylight– and third very brief cameo that we won”t reveal here. We’re a fan of Urie’s voice, if not always the material, and he’s a great, flamboyant frontman who comes alive before the cameras.

There”s a crime going on the midst of party and, no, Colonel Mustard didn”t do it in the library with a candlestick. But we are given helpful “rules” that pop up on screen to help us follow the murderer”s path.

It”s a fun and colorful clip from a band that continues Urie”s pattern of crashing parties where odd things are going on, though it”s not as fun as the video for “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”