Watch: Paramore’s new video for ‘Playing God’

#Lady Gaga
11.18.10 8 years ago

Paramore”s videos are always worth a gander if for nothing else to see what color Hayley Williams” hair will be.  This time, after red, orange and other assorted flavors, she”s rocking pink in the group”s new video for “Playing God.”

The clip, in which Williams takes on  hypocritical, judgmental haters (played by her bandmates)  who “cram ideas down her throat” by locking them up in her storm cellar, is the second hostage theme we”ve seen in recent weeks after Sugarland”s “Stuck Like Glue.”

Williams plays a genial hostess, straight out of the ’50s, as she serves her guests poisoned tea, while she wears funky glasses like a junior Lady GaGa.  Other guests blithely come and go as her victims hang out in the basement, bored out of their wits, until she joins them to put on a show.

As far as threats go, “Next time you point a finger I may have to bend it back,” is a pretty toothless one lyrically-and otherwise– and the same goes for the song and video. Paramore has come up with much more potent songs like “Misery” or “Brick by Boring Brick.”

And, by the way, what”s with the carrot-colored and shaped microphone? Shouldn”t she have used that when her hair was orange?  We”re now taking bets on her next hair color. We want green.  There are many more vegetable-shaped matching microphone options.
 

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSHAYLEY WILLIAMSLADY GAGAParamorePLAYING GODSugarland

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP