Watch: ‘Paranormal Activity 2’ trailer debuts in time for an ‘Eclipse’

Paramount Pictures debuted the teaser trailer for this October’s “Paranormal Activity 2” Tuesday night and it features the ominous return of Katie Featherston to the franchise. Or, at least we think it does.

The sequel to last year’s $107 million word of mouth hit brings a new director into the mix, “The Door in the Floor’s” Tod Williams, but the cast was kept secret. Featherston makes a dramatic appearance in the new teaser — or at least we think it’s her — that debuted just in time to screen in theaters before expected blockbuster “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Do you think that figure is Featherston as the possessed Katie or is it someone else? Watch the trailer and share your thoughts below.



“Paranormal Activity 2” opens nationwide Oct. 22.