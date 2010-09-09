Watch: Paul Bettany and Cam Gigandet battle vampires in new ‘Priest’ trailer

09.09.10

Flying vampire monsters, a dramatic choral score and some serious wire work are all in the mix in the new trailer for “Priest” that hit the web today. Paul Bettany is the title character, a “legendary Warrior Priest from the last Vampire War” who ventures out of the safety of the city to save his niece from the vampires.

The film is directed by visual effects vet Scott Charles Stewart,  who worked with Bettany in “Legion” last year. “Priest appears to venture much further into the fantastic with the entire story taking place in a post apocalyptic world with an almost “Steampunk” sci-fi feel that mixes old-timey dress and props with futuristic vehicles and demolished skyscrapers. The story is based on a graphic novel by Min-Woo Hyung.

Also glimpsed are Cam Gigandet (Twilight,) Karl Urban (Star Trek,) Maggie Q (Nikita) and Christopher Plummer, who now adds yet another vampire movie to his resume. Speaking of vampires, “True Blood’s” Bill Oberst Jr. also makes an appearance. You can watch the trailer from crackle embedded below.

“Priest” opens May 13th, 2011.

 

From Crackle: Priest

