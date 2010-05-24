Watch: Pearl Jam, Band of Horses cover Temple of the Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’

The song “Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog may not sound familiar at first, but the undeniable lastability of its chorus “I’m goin’ hungry (I’m goin’ hungry, yeah!)” has survived all the way up to this year apparently.

Pearl Jam and Band of Horses continued its tour together over this past week, and Ben Bridwell of the latter band joined Eddie Vedder and Co. on their cover of the track at New York’s gigantic Madison Square Garden.

Check out the sheer width the bearded Bridwell gets on those famed high notes, previously performed by Chris Cornell. He’s also caught nervously fiddling with his belt buckle and looking like he’s going to throw up in front of that many people shouting lyrics back at him.

The take’s spot on, considering that ‘Hunger Strike” was essentially a Pearl Jam tune anyway. Those sweaty rockers clearly had a lot of fun together, and the crowd probably surprised itself on how many times it was capable of shouting “wooo.”

Band of Horses’ “Infinite Arms” was released last week.

The Pearl Jam tour has wrapped in the U.S. and picks back up overseas in late June. Oddly, the group has signed on to no major U.S. summer music festivals yet.