Watch: ‘Percy Jackson’ has teacher trouble at the museum in this exclusive clip

Next week, I’ll be sitting down with the director and screenwriter of “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” which Fox hopes will be the first in a series of adaptations of the young-adult novels about a young man who learns that he is descended from the Greek gods.

It’s been interesting to watch Fox and Warner Bros. jockey for position on this film and “Clash Of The Titans,” since they’re both obviously covering similar ground. The difference in tone, though, marks them as dramatically different projects, and I don’t think there’s much chance of confusion. “Clash” is aiming at an older audience, and it’s actually set in the period. Fox seems to be targeting younger viewers here, and it’s a modern-day story that reintroduces the Greek gods in a new context.

The “Clash” trailers so far have been almost pure action, and while the latest trailers finally mention the idea that Perseus (Sam Worthington) is the son of a God and a mortal, that hasn’t been the main thing the trailers have emphasized. If anything, he seems disdainful of his own heritage, like he wants no part of it. In “Percy Jackson,” the main journey of the character is uncovering the secret of who he is and where he came from, and so you can expect it will be a major part of the movie.

The cast of “Percy Jackson” includes Sean Bean, Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman, Rosario Dawson, Steve Coogan, Kevin McKidd, and Catherine Keener as Percy’s mortal mother, which sort of reads like the cast lists for the “Night At The Museum” movies, a comparison I’m sure Fox would be happy to make at the box-office if possible.

The clip they sent over is more like a condensed version of a scene set at a museum during a field trip, when Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) first discovers that the world is not exactly what he thinks it is. You’ll get a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan here, who is playing Chiron, and who appears to be a teacher for Percy, evidently so he can stay close and keep an eye on him.

Check it out:

“Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief” will be in theaters on Friday, February 12th. We’ll have more coverage for you before then.