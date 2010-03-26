Watch: Phish heads to the big screen in 3-D concert doc

It’s sort of like Avatar, with more half-clothed hippies.

But seriously folks, Phish is getting its own 3-D film, the aptly titled “Phish 3D,” which heads to movie theaters in select markets on April 20.

The concert documentary takes footage from the band’s stint at Festival 8, live from Indio, Calif., last October. That would be the same weekend that the jam band covered the Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main Street” start to finish.

Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., Raleigh and Burlington, Vermont (the band’s hometown) will all have screenings starting on April 20, while the film goes wide on April 30. It will be in select theaters for week-long runs only.

Fans can sign up for more detailed information newsletter-style via the “Phish 3D” website. Tickets for the early screenings go up today.

Tickets are currently for sale, too, for the band’s extensive summer tour dates, running May through August. Click here for all of those.

The band has endeavored to the big screen another time: in 2004, they made a live simulcast of their farewell concert at the Coventry Festival, before they took a break for five years.

Phish’s last studio release, “Joy,” was out last year.

The video below previews some of the material and footage: No 3-D glasses required.

PHISH 3D – IN THEATERS APRIL 30TH from Phish on Vimeo.