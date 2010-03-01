Watch: Pitbull goes Men in Black for nonsensical ‘Watagatapitusberry’

Pitbull is returning this spring with a new album, the Spanish-language “Armando,” but we haven’t the slightest clue what language that album’s first single “Watagatapitusberry” is supposed to be in.

MTV debuted the official clip for the track today, though the rapper is still apparently tight-lipped on what the heck watagatapitusberry even means.

The track has been floating around in various remixed forms since last year, on the heels of Pitbull’s last album release “Rebelution” in the summer. It was actually Latin crews Sensato and Black Point that crafted the hilarious tune first, then it seems Pitbull jumped on (much like he did with “Calle Ocho,” which was burning hot before the rapper could even say “You know you want me…”) with Lil Jon.

From what we can cull, there’s several flattering references to the female form, some fruit, dictionary referrals and slight mockery of the English language. Some bogus-sounding discussions on the Interwebs insist that the title’s word is Dominican slang about hittin’ it, but we doubt we’ll ever know for sure.

What’s to love of the video is those suits — oh those suits — and the very fact these gents and the luscious ladies actually look like they’re having fun. The music otherwise would be like akin to dance-rock headaches like 3oh!3 or LMFAO, but the beat’s actually worthy and we actually do respond by laughing our mother-loving hindquarters off. What? Que?

Pitbull and Lil Jon have been having fun for a while now, since the former contributed to the latter’s 2002 album “Kings of Crunk.”