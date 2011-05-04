Watch: PJ Harvey completes ‘England’ video project, 12 clips for 12 songs

I’ve already given my two cents about PJ Harvey’s excellent “Let England Shake” album. Now it’s time to revisit those songs, in video form.

Accompanying videos for all 12 of “Shake’s” songs have now been released, the latest and last including “All and Everyone.” Each were shot by Seamus Murphy, whose usual gig is battlefield photographer.

There’s a weird serenity and slow-motion to each of the videos, with colors poking out of landscapes, creases in people’s faces and blank-faced participation from Harvey and her bandmates themselves. It’s was obviously a massive undertaking, with beautiful and brave results.

“Let England Shake” was released earlier this year. Watch all the videos below…