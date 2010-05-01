Watch: President Obama zings Jay Leno, Jonas Brothers at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Part of the pleasure of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is watching the President of the United States take a joke, but also watching the President of the United States try his hand at stand-up.

Armed with tightly written material, President Barack Obama slayed on Saturday (May 1) night at the WHCD, or the “nerd prom,” if you happened to be following on Twitter. His routine poked fun at the the Jonas Brothers, MSNBC and Fox News, politicians on both sides of the aisle and, of course, the night’s featured comic, Jay Leno.

As President Obama put it, “I’m glad the only person whose ratings fell more than mine last year is here tonight. Great to see you, Jay.”

Here’s Part 1:

And here’s Part 2: