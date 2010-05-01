Watch: President Obama zings Jay Leno, Jonas Brothers at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Part of the pleasure of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is watching the President of the United States take a joke, but also watching the President of the United States try his hand at stand-up.
Armed with tightly written material, President Barack Obama slayed on Saturday (May 1) night at the WHCD, or the “nerd prom,” if you happened to be following on Twitter. His routine poked fun at the the Jonas Brothers, MSNBC and Fox News, politicians on both sides of the aisle and, of course, the night’s featured comic, Jay Leno.
As President Obama put it, “I’m glad the only person whose ratings fell more than mine last year is here tonight. Great to see you, Jay.”
Here’s Part 1:
And here’s Part 2:
Somehow I don’t believe if McCain had won (and he has an outstanding sense of humor and is particularly self-effacing) you would have slavishly posted about it.
Yet, this President sneezes or farts, and it’s national news.
Yawn.
I’m not the biggest Obama supporter, but I have to disagree with what you said about McCain having a sense of humor. Exhibit A: “Bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Iran.”
At best, we would have had another four years of Bush-level frat boy humor. At least comics/writers like, more or less, Obama, and are willing to write good material for him. And he doesn’t have terrible delivery.
Anyone who doesn’t think McCain has a sense of humor needs to go back and look at his appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and SNL. The dude has great comic chops, and again, is NOT afraid to poke fun of himself, even about his dire election forecast three days before the election.
Bush-like frat humor? Come on now. McCain is far above that kind of BS, in more ways than one.
This was more a comment about the media’s love affair with Obama. :-)
Well, I know they don’t exist anymore, but specifically, I’m talking about the “McCain… SECRETS” skits on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
The dude is hilarious.
Does anyone but me remember those?
That John McCain no longer exists, or have you not been paying attention to how hard he’s trying to be an ultra conservative ass to win re-election?
PLUS… While HitFix wasn’t around then, websites and newspapers before them always report on the correspondence dinner. It is always a fun story that adds a little humanity to how we perceive the holder of the highest office in the land. They did it for Bush, Clinton, and Bush, Sr….I’m sure they did it for Reagan, too.
So, please get over your “poor me” Republican syndrome.
Umm, a-hole, not a Republican. Look what happened when YOU assume. You made an a– out of you!
I’m just someone who’s sick of being inundated by all Obama, all the time by the media who’ve become a legion of Obama butt-kissers. And for THAT guy, the least qualified candidate for President ever? Who rams legislation the majority of the country doesn’t want down our throats instead of combating the actual problem in this country and the REAL reason why millions have lost insurance (hint: it’s not because of “evil” insurers), you know, UNEMPLOYMENT, which continues to rise.
I guess he didn’t learn lessons from the idiot mistakes of the last guy, huh?
Love or hate Hilary (I mostly loathe), she was far more qualified a candidate. Then again, I voted for Lieberman in the primaries, because I prefer my Presidents and politicians to be moderates, not whackos on the left or the right.
But go back to your assumptions about me, as I find most people can’t comprehend someone with a lack of political ideology, or as I like to call it, the ability to release my mind from the shackles of ideological slavery. :-)
People need to give obama a chance…He is a funny guy as well as a serious leader that America needs now.
