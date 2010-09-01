Watch: Proper new music video for Cee Lo’s ‘F*ck You’

A couple weeks ago, Cee Lo Green’s song “F*ck You” started making the round online and, ultimately, radio (as the lesser “Forget You”). Now, in place of the wordy first vid, there’s an official video featuring the big man himself, traveling through time.

The Motown/sock hop vibe is implemented directly, with the action taking place at the local soda counter. We encounter young ‘Lo getting the shrug from his lady love and the jerk she’s with, as a child, as a teen and as a college student. Ultimately, we get to his current stage, the Lady Killer, which — luck would have it — is the name of his forthcoming solo set, out Dec. 7.

Watch the video here, on Cee Lo’s Facebook.

You have to “Like” the thing in order to see it, but we think you will anyway. Sign up for his mailing list and you’ll also get two downloads, of “Champain” and “Georgia.”

What do you think of the video? Is Cee Lo a Ferrari?